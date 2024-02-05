Watch Now
Mahomes' father faces third DUI charge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chiefs' mentality going into the Super Bowl before shifting their discussion to Patrick Mahomes' father facing a third DUI charge.
Mahomes has key chance to narrow the gap on Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms compare Patrick Mahomes’ career so far with Tom Brady’s and spell out why this is a critical opportunity for him to add another Super Bowl title to his name.
Shanahan was ‘serious’ about wanting Brady for ’23
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Kyle Shanahan’s message about his interest in Tom Brady back in 2023 and break down why Brock Purdy isn’t flashy, but he is effective.
49ers need faster start vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Niners can come out hot against the Chiefs, rather than digging themselves out of a hole like against Detroit.
How Chiefs defense should approach Purdy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how Brock Purdy has showed he’s able to make something out of nothing and what this means for the Chiefs’ defensive strategy.
O’Connell, Meyers detail HC change mid-season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Aidan O’Connell and Jakobi Meyers to explain why it “didn’t feel right” before Antonio Pierce, how he’s a “leader of men” and more.
Florio discusses importance of health decisions
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their experiences getting the COVID-19 vaccine and why it's important to make decisions for your own health, rather than be influenced by others.
NFL moves Commissioner’s SB press conference
Mike Florio and Peter King on Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference becoming invite-only.
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
Mike Florio and Peter King sift through Brock Purdy’s account of the locker room during halftime in the NFC Championship game and explore what makes the QB special.
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII
From Isiah Pacheco to Nick Bosa, Mike Florio and Peter King name which players need to rise to the occasion in Super Bowl LVIII.
Quinn reportedly could have interest in Kelly
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into reports Dan Quinn “is believed to have interest” in Chip Kelly for OC and discuss how NIL has been a factor in coaches looking to leave the college level.
King: Jacobs should be thrilled about Kingsbury
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the news the Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and spell out why their run game is likely to be one of his top priorities.