 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside LaFleur's heated exchange with Lions fan

December 6, 2024 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Packers coach Matt LaFleur's intense encounter with a Detroit Lions fan before the Packers' Week 14 matchup at Ford Field.
Up Next
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
5:07
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
7:41
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionswinstreak_241206.jpg
4:34
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Now Playing
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
6:33
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
1:42
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
2:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_csu_seahwaksatcards_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bears49ers_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bears vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jagsattitans_241205.jpg
2:18
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownssteelers_241205.jpg
3:01
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_saintsgiants_241205.jpg
4:05
NFL Week 14 preview: Saints vs. Giants
Now Playing