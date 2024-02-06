 Skip navigation
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances

February 6, 2024 02:11 PM
Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Anthony Munoz joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe the differences between his two Super Bowl appearances, how his baseball roots came in handy in the NFL and more.
