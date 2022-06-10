 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NAACP president calls for Jack Del Rio to go

June 10, 2022 09:19 AM
NCAA President Derrick Johnson called for Jack Del Rio to resign or be fired after his comments on what happened in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, but the Commanders aren't obligated to part ways with their DC.
Up Next
nbc_pft_qbstrugglesv2.jpg
10:44
Examining why it didn’t work for Lance, Jimmy G
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230824.jpg
4:45
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trueorfalse_230824.jpg
1:11
Will McKee win Eagles backup QB job over Mariota?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_johnathantaylor_230824.jpg
8:21
What message are Colts sending with a JT deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tua_230824.jpg
6:18
Tua claps back at criticism about his body
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zeke_230824.jpg
2:15
Analyzing Elliott’s role in Patriots’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_treylance_230824.jpg
17:41
Lance’s options to get a fresh start from 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_samdarnoldv2_230824.jpg
15:47
Darnold ‘separated himself’ from Lance to earn QB2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjonesout_230824.jpg
15:42
Time for Chiefs to worry about Jones holdout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_indphipractice_230823.jpg
6:08
Kelce admits cheap shot sparked Eagles-Colts brawl
Now Playing
nbc_pft_indtaylorinterest_230823.jpg
3:29
Does Taylor make sense for Dolphins, Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steichenontaylor_230823.jpg
5:16
Steichen refers Taylor questions to GM Ballard
Now Playing