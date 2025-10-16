 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets

October 16, 2025 12:55 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their best bets for NFL week 7, including the New England Patriots, Cowboys-Commanders over, Green Bay Packers, Texans-Seattle under, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_dart_251016.jpg
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_prescott_251016.jpg
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
jaylen_warren.jpg
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251016.jpg
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251016.jpg
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251016.jpg
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
ATL-49ers-MPX.jpg
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerscardinals_251016.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_panthersjets_251016.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
nbc_bte_bucslions_251016.jpg
02:01
Who will overcome injuries in Bucs vs. Lions?
nbc_csu_vikingseagles_251016.jpg
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_londonramsjags_251016.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251016.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_patriotstitans_251016.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
nbc_csu_dolphinsbrowns_251016.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 7 Preview: Dolphins vs. Browns
nbc_csu_saintsbears_251016.jpg
03:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears
nbc_csu_tnfsteelersbengals_251016.jpg
04:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_travishunter_251016.jpg
03:14
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
nfl_illegal.jpg
12:55
Inside officiating on Goff’s trick play in Week 6
nbc_pft_eaglesvikings_251016.jpg
04:14
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings
nbc_pft_commanderscowboys_251016.jpg
09:45
Simmons: ‘Pickens is so special’ for Cowboys
nbc_pft_steelersbengals_251016.jpg
05:33
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
branch.jpg
07:54
Branch’s actions clearly ‘a sportsmanship issue’
nbc_pft_majorchangesdolphins_251016.jpg
10:02
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_roto_tennatbama_251016.jpg
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
nbc_roto_techatasu_251016.jpg
01:48
Texas Tech may be in trouble early against ASU
nbc_roto_washatmich_251016.jpg
01:45
Washington being given too many points v. Michigan
nbc_bte_nbcacentral_251016.jpg
02:23
Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals
nbc_pst_fulars_251016.jpg
09:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
nbc_pst_livmu_251016.jpg
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
nbc_pst_usmnt_251016.jpg
08:54
USMNT creating identity after positive window
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
steelers.jpg
09:34
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions
nbc_pft_tuacommentreaction_251016.jpg
06:06
Kelly: Tua’s point was ‘are you doing extra?’
nbc_pft_businessofnfl_251016.jpg
05:43
How NIL sparked culture shift within NFL business
nbc_pft_rasheericeback_251016.jpg
05:00
Rice returns while Chiefs are on the rise
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_pft_tuareferringtoo_251016.jpg
04:30
Narrowing down who Tua was referring to
nbc_pft_tuaintent_251016.jpg
06:00
What was Tua’s intention airing out dirty laundry?
nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
nbc_roto_fantasybballdraft_251015(2).jpg
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_lemon_251015.jpg
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC