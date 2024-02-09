Watch Now
Mosley: Jets defense took pride on the field
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk about the defense keeping the team in games and trusting the squad's vision for next year.
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Vikings stars Kirk Cousins and K.J. Osborn joins PFT to talk about what sunk the team this season, Cousins' future and more.
McCourty: Chiefs, Mahomes would carve 49ers zone
NBC Sports analyst Devin McCourty joins PFT to talk about how Super Bowl LVIII may unfold, how Bill Belichick prepared for the Super Bowl and his beef with Julian Edelman.
NFL award voters need to make their ballots public
Mike Florio and Chris Simms go through the NFL Award winners and explain why voters need to make their votes public to face the heat of their choices.
Peterson doesn’t see a hammer RB in NFL anymore
Adrian Peterson talks with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about raising expectations for ACL recovery, his arch nemesis in the NFL and more.
Vikings shouldn’t take advantage of Cousins love
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about Kirk Cousins and how the Vikings shouldn't take for granted their quarterback's love for the team when it comes to negotiating his potential return.
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' playoff collapse, Mike McCarthy's future with the team, the feelings of playing in a Super Bowl and more.
Robinson felt fresh following rookie campaign
Bijan Robinson explains how he ended up at Texas as an Arizona native, recaps his first season with the Falcons, reveals the advice he received from Christian McCaffrey, and the one NFL player that stands out on defense.
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe what it was like to be part of the rise of the Lions, how Dan Campbell’s passion for the grind is so relatable and more.
Allen recalls plays he can’t believe he pulled off
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Josh Allen to get insight into how the Bills all rallied around Sean McDermott, talk through the plays that even he couldn't believe he made and more.
How experience at WR helped Gardner develop as CB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Sauce Gardner to explain what the Jets need to do next season, how Robert Saleh pushes him to be better, how Aaron Rodgers helped the team while injured and more.
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.