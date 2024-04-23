 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2021 QB class is a 'cautionary tale' for draft

April 23, 2024 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how the 2021 NFL Draft QB class has struggled dramatically, with the exception of Trevor Lawrence.
Up Next
nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
1:40
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
3:51
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
6:40
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip
Now Playing
nbc_pft_penix_240423.jpg
7:05
Penix Jr. writes an open letter to NFL GMs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_khanondraftingqb_240423.jpg
3:05
Khan leaving door open on Steelers drafting a QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuklatest_240423.jpg
14:06
Lynch ‘wouldn’t anticipate’ an Aiyuk draft trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlindraftapproach_240423.jpg
6:41
Tomlin: We aren’t ‘overly thirsty’ in any area
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsextensions_240423.jpg
14:09
Chiefs extend Reid, Veach, Donovan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsoutlookthisyear_240423.jpg
9:03
Expectations for Jets after Wilson trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilsontobroncos_240423.jpg
6:31
Broncos are a ‘perfect situation’ for Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinjeffersonfuture_240423.jpg
14:43
Is hesitation on Jefferson deal bait for draft?
Now Playing
USATSI_23045996.jpg
13:08
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Now Playing