PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
From Jared Goff to Lamar Jackson, Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal their projections for which players have the best shot at winning MVP.
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through DJ Moore’s read on where things stand in the locker room and map out how the Bears are dealing with typical rookie hiccups with Caleb Williams.
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley why the Commanders are closing the gap to reach the top three, why he’s concerned the Texans could be “fraudulent” and more.
Why Williams is such a good fit for the Steelers
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why it’s no surprise Mike Williams was sent packing from the Jets and how he could fit a need for Russell Wilson.
Why Ravens value their rushing record so highly
Mike Florio and Michael Holley try to make sense of why the Ravens put so much importance on their rushing record and how John Harbaugh has had to combat Tom Brady and now Patrick Mahomes.
Burrow has a rare ‘quiet confidence’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley admire Joe Burrow’s composure and his demand to do everything he can to make the Bengals stronger.
Ravens are trying to manage Lamar ahead of Week 10
Mike Florio and Michael Holley dissect how the Ravens are approaching Lamar Jackson to keep him fresh on a short week, as well as how he has reached a point in his career where plays are slowing down.
Mingo trade is long-term management for Cowboys
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why the Cowboys’ decision to trade with the Panthers for Jonathan Mingo has very little to do with this season.
White can help BAL ‘strategically and surgically’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss why in general, teams could always benefit from more corners, after the Rams traded Tre’Davious White to the Ravens.
Why weren’t there more sellers at the deadline?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on how many 2-6 and 2-7 teams didn’t try to make deals to set themselves up for future season.
Fill in the Blank: NFL trade deadline takeaways
Mike Florio and Michael Holley rip through which teams should’ve made a move but didn’t, as well as identify the biggest loser of NFL trade season.
Commanders address area of weakness with Lattimore
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack the Commanders’ move to trade with the Saints for Marshon Lattimore, explore other teams that could’ve been interested and more.