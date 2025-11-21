Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
November 21, 2025 09:18 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio run through the players they want to see more from in Week 12, discussing Shedeur Sanders, J.J. McCarthy, Daniel Jones and more.
Related Videos
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
14:39
How can Allen and Bills finally get over the hump?
11:08
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
07:42
Florio and Holley discuss love for video games
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
10:07
Allen and Bills were ‘overwhelmed’ by Texans’ D
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
10:53
Expect big games from Henry, Robinson in Week 12
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
02:00
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
01:40
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
03:52
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams
04:08
NFL Week 12 Preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jaguars vs. Cardinals
02:36
NFL Week 12 Preview: Browns vs. Raiders
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
02:26
Rams’ injuries open door for desperate Buccaneers
06:04
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
02:24
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
Latest Clips
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
01:12
What to watch for at the 2025 National Dog Show
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue