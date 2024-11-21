 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_campbell_241121.jpg
Campbell reveals mentality about pulling starters
nbc_pft_lockv2_241121.jpg
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
nbc_pft_hurts_241121.jpg
Hurts reveals Eagles are managing his ankle injury

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Watch Now

What’s More Likely: Week 12 top storylines

November 21, 2024 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on if the Ravens and Chargers will combine for over 55 points or under 45 points, if Kyren Williams has a rushing TD or Saquon Barkley does and more.
nbc_pft_campbell_241121.jpg
Campbell reveals mentality about pulling starters
nbc_pft_lockv2_241121.jpg
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
nbc_pft_hurts_241121.jpg
Hurts reveals Eagles are managing his ankle injury
nbc_pft_devito_241121.jpg
DeVito situation shows that football is a business
nbc_pft_browns_241121.jpg
CLE has chance to change their perception vs. PIT
nbc_pft_18games_241121.jpg
How 18 NFL games per season would affect playoffs
nbc_pft_danieljones_241121.jpg
Jones falls to QB4 on Giants’ depth chart
nbc_pft_burglaries_241121.jpg
FBI is exploring burglaries of Mahomes, Kelce
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
