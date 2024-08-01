Watch Now
Cowboys 'dragging their feet' on extending stars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Dallas Cowboys should go about extending star players Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, and Micah Parsons with the 2024 NFL season just around the corner.
Up Next
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the lingering contract situations the 49ers face, with Brandon Aiyuk holding in and Trent Williams holding out, and spell out what San Francisco needs to do.
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, looking ahead to what his next contract could look like and why he will likely cash in ahead of free agency.
Cowboys ‘dragging their feet’ on extending stars
Cowboys 'dragging their feet' on extending stars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Dallas Cowboys should go about extending star players Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, and Micah Parsons with the 2024 NFL season just around the corner.
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract with the Miami Dolphins, and debate if the deal will be worth the money.
Why Simms likes Love’s deal more than Tagovailoa’s
Why Simms likes Love's deal more than Tagovailoa's
Chris Simms joins Mike Florio to explain why Jordan Love and the Packers are in a better situation moving forward than Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins after both QBs agreed to massive extensions.
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT mailbag to answer questions about NFL players and flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics, Saquon Barkley's outlook, the guardian cap and much more.
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Mike Florio breaks down Tyreek's Hill latest comments about the Miami Dolphins showing more toughness in training camp and discusses why the team routinely falls apart late in the season.
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
Mike Florio discusses New England Patriots' Matthew Judon remaining absent from the team's practice facility amid a contract dispute with the organization.
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule
Florio: Don't expect changes to kickoff rule
Mike Florio explains why football fans should not expect to see changes to the NFL's new kickoff rule before the season starts.