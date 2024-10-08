 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

October 8, 2024 11:04 AM
Mike Florio wonders what role -- if any -- Aaron Rodgers played in the New York Jets' firing of Robert Saleh.
Up Next
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
5:42
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
7:47
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_salehfiring_241008.jpg
14:05
Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh
Now Playing
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
3:58
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
1:47
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
6:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
1:45
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_csu_packerrams_241003.jpg
1:29
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Now Playing