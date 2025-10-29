Watch Now
DeJean feels 'built for any of the three' DB spots
Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean joins Mike Florio for a special PFT PM episode to discuss his key Super Bowl play, Vic Fangio's role in his development, Brandon Graham's return from retirement and more.
Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean joins Mike Florio for a special PFT PM episode to discuss his key Super Bowl play, Vic Fangio's role in his development, Brandon Graham's return from retirement and more.
Eagles CB Cooper DeJean chats with Mike Florio about the significance of Vic Fangio's praise, his versatility at the cornerback position, and improving in man-to-man coverage.
With the Browns reportedly trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals, Mike Florio examines what success means for both the quarterback and Cincinnati with this deal.
Mike Florio reacts to all the strange details stemming from Mark Sanchez’s arrest in Indianapolis over the weekend.
Mike Florio explains why Bill Belichick banning Patriots staff from North Carolina practices is “an embarrassment.”
Mike Florio examines the Dallas Cowboys reportedly sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and looks at how the Cowboys' mistakes resulted in them dealing one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
Mike Florio breaks down why the Rashee Rice suspension could've been much worse than six games if the WR had tried to kick it down the road.
Mike Florio reacts to the Colts naming Daniel Jones their starting QB over Anthony Richardson, sharing how this move admits their "mistake" of drafting the former No. 4 pick and what Jones brings to the table.
Eli Manning joins Mike Florio to discuss his time at Ole Miss, the advice he has for Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart, the defensive player that gave him fits throughout his career and more.
Mike Florio analyzes two NFL legal issues, including Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice’s hearing reportedly being scheduled for Sept. 30 and former head coach Brian Flores securing a win over the NFL in federal appeals court.