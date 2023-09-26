 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson to Jets fans: 'Stick with us'

September 26, 2023 03:18 PM
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson joins PFT PM to tell Mike Florio his message to Jets fans and why he's confident Zach Wilson, the offense and the team will overcome their early-season struggles.
