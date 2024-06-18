 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_comebackplayerofty_240618.jpg
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240618.jpg
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is ‘more difficult’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_comebackplayerofty_240618.jpg
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240618.jpg
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is ‘more difficult’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial

June 18, 2024 05:09 PM
Mike Florio gives an update on the NFL's Sunday Ticket antitrust trial, including shade being thrown by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and why the law may side with the NFL in the end.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
7:32
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_comebackplayerofty_240618.jpg
6:20
Analyzing new Comeback Player of the Year criteria
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240618.jpg
6:37
49ers trading Aiyuk post-draft is ‘more difficult’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
10:26
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
3:00
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
5:21
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundaytckttrial_240617.jpg
13:38
Analyzing NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ class-action lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
14:32
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
4:35
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
6:57
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
Now Playing