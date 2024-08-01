Watch Now
Simms: 'Nightmare' for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the ongoing battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback spot between veteran Russell Wilson and fourth-year pro Justin Fields.
Up Next
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the latest rumblings in the NFL Sunday Ticket trial and where things stand as the 2024 season looms.
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Simms: 'Nightmare' for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the ongoing battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback spot between veteran Russell Wilson and fourth-year pro Justin Fields.
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the lingering contract situations the 49ers face, with Brandon Aiyuk holding in and Trent Williams holding out, and spell out what San Francisco needs to do.
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, looking ahead to what his next contract could look like and why he will likely cash in ahead of free agency.
Cowboys ‘dragging their feet’ on extending stars
Cowboys 'dragging their feet' on extending stars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Dallas Cowboys should go about extending star players Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, and Micah Parsons with the 2024 NFL season just around the corner.
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract with the Miami Dolphins, and debate if the deal will be worth the money.
Why Simms likes Love’s deal more than Tagovailoa’s
Why Simms likes Love's deal more than Tagovailoa's
Chris Simms joins Mike Florio to explain why Jordan Love and the Packers are in a better situation moving forward than Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins after both QBs agreed to massive extensions.
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT mailbag to answer questions about NFL players and flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics, Saquon Barkley's outlook, the guardian cap and much more.
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Mike Florio breaks down Tyreek's Hill latest comments about the Miami Dolphins showing more toughness in training camp and discusses why the team routinely falls apart late in the season.