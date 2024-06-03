 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings turned attention to Justin Jefferson deal after the draft
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors

June 3, 2024 10:21 AM
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions about the Cowboys' move to wait on CeeDee Lamb, reflect on previous Justin Jefferson trade rumors and more.
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
5:48
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
7:51
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson
nbc_pft_mailbag_240603.jpg
4:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
2:49
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
3:43
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
nbc_pft_pedersononmcmanus_240529.jpg
4:14
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
nbc_pft_mcmanuscomplaint_240529.jpg
7:53
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
nbc_pft_grudenvictomized_240515.jpg
6:57
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
nbc_pft_grudencase_240515.jpg
18:46
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
1:07
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
