Eagles have reclaimed their offensive identity
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out how the Eagles have found their rhythm again offensively on a three-game winning streak.
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley analyze the reasons why Sean Payton potentially attempted to embarrass the Panthers on Sunday and made some controversial comments in his postgame press conference.
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how he’s taking credit for things beyond his direct control from when he was the head coach of the Patriots, as well as dissect what he has said about other teams.
How Commanders can follow up Hail Mary win
Given the Commanders are off to their first 6-2 start since 2008, Mike Florio and Michael Holley iron out what they need to focus on entering Week 9.
PFT Draft: Biggest surprise after Week 8
From the Commanders' Hail Mary victory to the Jets falling to the Patriots, Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal which aspects of Week 8 stunned them the most.
Richardson ‘lacked awareness’ pulling himself out
Mike Florio and Michael Holley dissect how Joe Flacco has had more statistical success with the Colts than Anthony Richardson this season and why it could be time to sit Richardson down.
Cardinals can sustain their recent success
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine the growth Kyler Murray has shown and why the Cardinals could become a playoff team.
Giants’ failed two-point conversion raises flags
Mike Florio and Michael Holley question if the Giants struggled with the fundamentals because they spent time practicing plays like their two-point conversion, which didn’t work.
Analyzing call on Pickens’ near-touchdown
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss why the league may want to revisit the rule needing to get two feet in bounds, not one foot twice, for a completed touchdown, as well as why it cannot be challenged.
Wilson harnesses ‘relentless belief’ in Steelers
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why if Russell Wilson continues to thrive, it won’t just be one year and done for him in Pittsburgh, and why he has proven to be “comfortable in the muck.”
Is Russ’ success an indictment of Hackett, Payton?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on Russell Wilson’s momentum in Pittsburgh and why it’s been a long time since he had a connection with the coaching staff like he has with Mike Tomlin.
Steelers are ‘settling into’ Wilson offense
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine how the Steelers have kept their 22 home game MNF win streak alive, as well as why Russell Wilson finally is in a system that suits him and is allowing himself to be coached.