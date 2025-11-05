 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Watch Now

Williams trade feels like desperation move for DAL

November 5, 2025 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on if the Cowboys really have plans for Quinnen Williams and why this feels like a shorter-term decision.

nbc_pft_shaeed_sb_window_251105.jpg
04:51
Seahawks gain ‘budding superstar’ in Shaheed
nbc_pft_jetsdraftpicks_251105.jpg
06:02
Jets are ‘swimming in the riches’ with draft picks
nbc_pft_gardenercoltscontract_251105.jpg
13:31
Gardner can get the Colts to the Super Bowl
nbc_pft_gardenerjets_251105.jpg
08:41
Why Gardner didn’t fit Jets’ future scheme
nbc_roto_patriots_bucv3_251104.jpg
01:32
Lean on Patriots to beat injury-plagued Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251104.jpg
58
Take Lions to cover against Commanders in Week 10
nbc_roto_browns_jetsv2_251104.jpg
01:54
Dalzell: NYJ vs. CLE ‘ugliest game of the week’
nbc_csu_draftkings_251104.jpg
01:53
What do BUF, KC playoff odds say about AFC?
nbc_csu_filmreview_251104.jpg
24:31
Film review: How Bills’ defense ‘stifled’ Chiefs
darnoldsmileseahawkssnfwaiversffhh.jpg
14:07
Claim QBs Darnold, McCarthy on Week 10 waiver wire
nbc_roto_kraft_251104.jpg
01:28
Fantasy fallout of Kraft’s torn ACL
nbc_csu_saucegardner_251104.jpg
05:29
Simms: Gardner trade is ‘awesome’ for Colts
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251104.jpg
06:01
Target tight ends Loveland, Fannin Jr. in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrs_251104.jpg
10:40
Washington, Horton, Pierce are top WRs on waivers
nbc_ffhh_rbs_251104.jpg
09:27
Snatch up RBs Singletary, Davis on Week 10 waivers
nbc_csu_quinnenwilliams_251104.jpg
06:51
Report: Cowboys acquire Williams in ‘monster’ move
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
02:29
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
05:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251104.jpg
47
Raiders trade WR Meyers to Jaguars for two picks
nbc_ffhh_rashid_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:48
Seahawks reportedly acquire WR Shaheed from Saints
nbc_ffhh_brissett_251104.jpg
04:26
Do Cardinals have QB Murray in their future plans?
nbc_roto_seahwaks_251104.jpg
02:00
Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
13:25
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
01:55
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
13:44
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
06:17
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty
brissett.jpg
07:18
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
08:27
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
05:24
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
01:51
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt

