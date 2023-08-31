 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers is ‘evolving’ in new role with Jets

August 31, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers’ new mentality as a member of the New York Jets, highlighting why the veteran QB looks happier and focused ahead of the season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpreview_230831.jpg
8:00
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wrightcommanders_230831.jpg
1:51
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering’ old name
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shanahanallen_230831.jpg
5:19
Analyzing Shanahan’s decision to keep Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_230831.jpg
3:29
Inside Belichick’s strategy to keep one active QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jones_230831.jpg
7:10
Veach ‘certainly hopeful’ Jones is back for Week 1
Now Playing
USATSI_19884957_copy__691601.jpg
5:21
‘It’s past midnight’ for 49ers to extend Bosa
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrowback_230831.jpg
2:03
Burrow returns to practice after calf injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylorfuture_230831.jpg
11:41
Taylor situation looms over Colts’ season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ballardtaylor_230831.jpg
15:00
Colts’ struggles shouldn’t impact Taylor’s deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersward_230831.jpg
13:36
Unpacking Rodgers-Ward tension from preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_230830.jpg
2:06
Burrow isn’t missing practices due to his contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonathantaylorv2_230830.jpg
17:21
Taylor reportedly stays with Colts, remains on PUP
Now Playing