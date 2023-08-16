 Skip navigation
Rodgers reportedly suffers apparent calf injury

August 16, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms note this isn’t the first time Aaron Rodgers has had a setback with his calf, after the QB struggled in practice, and why it’s not a bad thing for QBs to push themselves in preseason.
