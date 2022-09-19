 Skip navigation
Week 2 superlatives: Colts’ house of horrors

September 19, 2022 10:04 AM
From the Colts struggles against the Jaguars to the Steelers falling short against the Patriots, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons run through their biggest takeaways from Week 2.
