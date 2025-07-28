 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
Potential landing spots for Wilkins

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
What practicing at training camp means for Parsons

July 28, 2025 07:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Micah Parsons participating hurts his chances of landing a deal he deserves while the Cowboys continue to drag their feet.

nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
nbc_pft_steelersthrowbacks_250728.jpg
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
nbc_pft_trainingcampdraft_250728.jpg
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_rodgerstrainingcamp_250728.jpg
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
nbc_pft_rodgersonbradshaw_250728.jpg
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250728.jpg
05:18
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers
nbc_pft_parsonstalent_250728.jpg
10:25
Jones acknowledges Parsons’ talent
nbc_pft_jerryjonesfans_250728.jpg
07:33
Parsons has ‘lost some of his leverage’ to Cowboys
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense

oly_sww100bk_worlds_regansmith_250728.jpg
06:03
Smith qualifies for 100m backstroke final
oly_sww100bu_worlds_mc_250728.jpg
03:12
Walsh’s medal ceremony from 100m butterfly
oly_swm50bu_worlds_maximegrousset_250728.jpg
06:04
Grousset grits his way to gold in 50m butterfly
oly_swm100br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250728.jpg
08:28
Haiyang claims 100m breaststroke world title
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_250728.jpg
07:25
Walsh golden in 100m fly with championship record
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Kitayama, Grillo on the rise in FedExCup rankings
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
nbc_nas_brickyard400_250727.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_cyc_tdfstage21site_250727.jpg
41:15
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21
nbc_cyc_liggettfeat_250727.jpg
06:05
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
nbc_cyc_jerseywinners_250727.jpg
14:53
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250727.jpg
03:13
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France
proposal.jpg
02:38
Simmons proposes to girlfriend after TDF finish
nbc_cyc_woutintv_250727.jpg
02:20
Wout van Aert talks Stage 21 win, Tour de France
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250727.jpg
03:20
Harrington: Senior Open triumph is ‘euphoric’
nbc_golf_senioropenrd4_250727.jpg
11:36
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Final Round
tdfwinnerstage.jpg
07:13
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21 finish
nbc_cyc_climb3_250727.jpg
03:55
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 3
nbc_cyc_climb2_250727.jpg
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
nbc_cyc_climb1_250727.jpg
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_cyc_romeo_250727.jpg
02:59
Romeo finishing Tour de France after painful crash
benhealytdfyellow.jpg
05:05
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
nbc_cyc_tdffemmesstage2hl_250727.jpg
27:36
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2