Where Dak’s extension lands him in QB market
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down Dak Prescott’s contract extension and examine where he falls among other NFL QBs.
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2
Mike Florio provides insight on his Week 2 Power Rankings, including why the 49ers rose into the top three but didn’t leapfrog the Lions, and outlines the biggest risers and fallers.
NFL is reviewing latest Watson complaint
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss if the league is likely to take action against Deshaun Watson, given the QB already was disciplined, and why much of it depends on cooperation with the NFL.
Level of concern for Jets’ offense
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on why Aaron Rodgers isn’t the same QB he used to be, given his age and injury, and what the potential is for the Jets offensively.
Fact or Fiction: PIT is better with Fields at QB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze if Justin Fields is the future of Pittsburgh after the experiment with Russell Wilson is done.
Recalling Tomlin’s record against rookie QBs
Ahead of Week 2 against Bo Nix, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recall the six rookie QBs Mike Tomlin has ever lost to.
Likelihood of Wilson playing Week 2 vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through Mike Tomlin’s assessment of Russell Wilson and evaluate the chances of him getting revenge against the Broncos.
When could NFL look into Tuesday night football?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on potential opportunities for the NFL to squeeze more games into the year and why the key is to have isolated game windows.
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the Packers should be careful not to bring Jordan Love back too quickly and how to get Malik Willis ready.
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
Given the Rams have placed Puka Nacua on IR due to a PCL sprain, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the Rams would be a totally different offense with him and Cooper Kupp healthy at the same time.
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline what the legal process could entail for Deshaun Watson with the league and how this could affect his contract with the Browns.
Police bodycam video released in Hill traffic stop
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty analyze the “grey area” in the Tyreek Hill traffic stop, discuss how both parties could share some fault in the situation and more.