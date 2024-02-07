Watch Now
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline what adjustments the Dolphins need to make to get past the first round, why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa had a “terrific” year and more.
How uncertainty has given Mayfield a ‘chippy’ edge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Baker Mayfield to unpack his journey starting for four different teams in three years, reflect on his performance at the end of the season, the loss to the Lions and more.
Bowers eyes Titans as potential landing spot
Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers joins PFT to talk about his time in college football, the freakiest players he has seen, how he is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
Nacua: NFL draft evaluators overlooked my passion
Puka Nacua explains how it felt to break 1961 NFL records for the most receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, where his name 'Puka' originates from, shows off his first chain from Aaron Donald, and more.
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Kevin Clark joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore why we’re witnessing history with Patrick Mahomes, as well as rip through the head coaching hires he likes the most and the least.
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze how the Chiefs will be able to maintain a future that grows with Patrick Mahomes, rip through Super Bowl trivia and more.
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons note that just because Roger Goodell said a "streaming-only Super Bowl" won’t happen in his time, it doesn’t mean it will never happen.
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons spell out why the NFL could benefit from increased transparency and why the league didn’t have to embrace gambling just because it was legalized.
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Anthony Munoz joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe the differences between his two Super Bowl appearances, how his baseball roots came in handy in the NFL and more.
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King shed light on how Brock Purdy’s college career at Iowa State paved the way for him to be fearless at the highest stage in the NFL.
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
Peter King explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms why he’s looking forward to all the talent in Super Bowl LVIII and how he’s not willing to bet against Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King unpack why Patrick Mahomes is “more addicted” to staying away from that feeling of losing a Super Bowl than the joy of hoisting a trophy.