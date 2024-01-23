 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why were 49ers' 2023 aspirations for Brady buried?

January 23, 2024 08:24 AM
After Brock Purdy said the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady their starter back in 2023, Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate how that news slipped through the cracks and if it’s out of the question.
Up Next
nbc_pft_bearsshanewoldron_240123.jpg
1:01
Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianniriverav2_240123.jpg
4:59
PHI making moves for DC, but what about Sirianni?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_divroundregretmeter_240123.jpg
10:45
Scale of 1-10: Regret meter from Divisional Round
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240123.jpg
4:36
Analyzing Flacco vs. Watson for Browns in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billschampionship_240123.jpg
6:47
Could another coach get Allen ‘over the hump’?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deebosamuel_240123.jpg
2:30
Samuel does not have fracture in shoulder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danmorganpanthers_240123.jpg
11:57
Panthers name Morgan new general manager
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jasonkelcenext_240123.jpg
9:11
Examining how Kelce could be as a broadcaster
Now Playing
nbc_pft_briancallahantitans_240123.jpg
17:40
Titans reportedly to hire Callahan as head coach
Now Playing
nbcs_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240122.jpg
19:07
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Now Playing
USATSI_22173703_copy_720x405_2302431811810.jpg
9:28
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmfullep_240122.jpg
11:31
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Now Playing