Why were 49ers' 2023 aspirations for Brady buried?
After Brock Purdy said the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady their starter back in 2023, Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate how that news slipped through the cracks and if it’s out of the question.
Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack why the Bears reportedly working to make Shane Waldron the new offensive coordinator is a strong move for Chicago, but will put pressure on Waldron.
PHI making moves for DC, but what about Sirianni?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams review the uncertainty of the Eagles holding onto Nick Sirianni, the interviewing of Ron Rivera for a defensive coordinator position and more.
Scale of 1-10: Regret meter from Divisional Round
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on how much the Bills regret the fake punt, how much Todd Bowles regrets the Bucs' defensive approach against Jared Goff and how much Matt LaFleur regrets the final play call.
Analyzing Flacco vs. Watson for Browns in 2024
Mike Florio and Charean Williams talk over the potential for Joe Flacco to return to the Browns and Deshaun Watson's pressure to get back to the starting quarterback position.
Could another coach get Allen ‘over the hump’?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the consistent struggle for Buffalo to make it to the Super Bowl and whether Josh Allen should stick it out with the Bills.
Samuel does not have fracture in shoulder
Mike Florio and Charean Williams provide an update on Deebo Samuel ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Lions.
Panthers name Morgan new general manager
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine how David Tepper’s ownership style will mesh with new G.M. Dan Morgan and why Morgan must keep Tepper far from the NFL draft.
Examining how Kelce could be as a broadcaster
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack how Jason Kelce's experience as a center, coupled with his personality as an offensive lineman, could make him an excellent broadcaster.
Titans reportedly to hire Callahan as head coach
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why the pressure will be on Ran Carthon after reportedly electing to bring in Brian Callahan and shed light on what Will Levis needs in order to develop.
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the major headlines from the NFL's Divisional Round, including praise for the Lions, who played to their strengths on defense and can adjust to any style of football on offense.
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Lamar Jackson's passing chart against the Houston Texans, and how the Ravens QB diced them up in the Divisional Round matchup.