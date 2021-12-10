Watch Now
Rice, Matthews talk about evolving their games
Former NFL stars Jerry Rice and Clay Matthews talk about how they evolved their games throughout their careers and the importance of asking questions.
Matchups to watch around the NFL in Week 12
The FNIA crew runs through NFL Week 12 matchups they are excited about, including the Dolphins-Jets playing on Black Friday, the Steelers-Bengals matchup without Joe Burrow and Ravens-Chargers.
Simmons: Payton brought ‘a lot of grit’ to Denver
Justin Simmons tells the PSNFF crew how adversity has strengthened the Broncos' offense, why watching "tough film" was necessary, how Sean Payton has helped strengthen the team and more.
Speed Round: Giving thanks after NFL Week 11
The FNIA crew talks about what teams should be thankful for this season, including the Texans finding a franchise quarterback and the Miami Dolphins finally having stability.
Lawrence headlines Week 11 fantasy performances
Matthew Berry takes a look at the biggest fantasy news out of NFL Week 11, where a trio of running backs left their games early and Trevor Lawrence balled out.
Week 11 recap: Purdy excels, Lions mount comeback
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 11, where the Lions rallied late, the Browns’ defense stifled the Steelers, Brock Purdy had a perfect passer rating and more.
Chargers, Herbert haunted by late-game woes
Another week, another blown fourth-quarter lead by the Chargers and the FNIA crew tries to identify why Los Angeles keeps giving games away in the final frame.
Allen, Bills respond to OC change in win vs. Jets
The Football Night in America crew discusses the Bills' Week 11 victory over the Jets, and how Josh Allen and the offense responded to the offensive coordinator change from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady.
Purdy pitches perfect game in 49ers win vs. Bucs
The Football Night in America crew recap the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 and Brock Purdy's perfect performance.
Goff shows growth in ugly win against the Bears
Football Night in America gives Jared Goff credit for overcoming three interceptions to help guide the Lions to an important win over division-rival Chicago.
Thompson-Robinson comes up big in Browns win
The FNIA crew looks at the Browns' win against the Steelers and getting a solid performance from upstate quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson, who made key plays down the stretch.
‘Too soon to know’ if Smith will play Thanksgiving
Mike Florio provides insight on Geno Smith's arm injury and maps out the likelihood of the QB being ready to go for the Seahawks' Thanksgiving matchup against the Niners.