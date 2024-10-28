Warner's halftime speech helps spark the 49ers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Long: Homestead win adds to Tyler Reddick’s emotional roller coaster in Cup playoffs
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers
Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie in NHL history

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_cowboysprobsv2_241028.jpg
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
nbc_psnff_lynchintv2_241028.jpg
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
nbc_snf_sfplayerinterviews_241027.jpg
Kittle, 49ers gifted championship belts from SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Long: Homestead win adds to Tyler Reddick’s emotional roller coaster in Cup playoffs
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers
Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie in NHL history

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_cowboysprobsv2_241028.jpg
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
nbc_psnff_lynchintv2_241028.jpg
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
nbc_snf_sfplayerinterviews_241027.jpg
Kittle, 49ers gifted championship belts from SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Warner's halftime speech helps spark the 49ers

October 27, 2024 11:59 PM
San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner joins PSNFF to talk about how the 49ers were able to generate takeaways against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss the top performances of his teammates on offense.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_cowboysprobsv2_241028.jpg
2:59
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_lynchintv2_241028.jpg
6:11
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241027.jpg
10:45
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brownsravens_241027.jpg
6:21
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_washchi_241027.jpg
7:47
Why Commanders could be a ‘team of destiny’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioeagles_241027.jpg
0:24
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriolove_241027.jpg
0:30
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_clewinstonft_241027.jpg
2:18
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
4:54
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ceedeelamb_241025.jpg
16:21
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys’ tradition
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_week7inj_241023.jpg
6:33
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoarethey_241023.jpg
18:12
Bengals, Cowboys headline teams with questions
Now Playing