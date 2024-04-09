Watch Now
McCourty twins share pre-draft memories
The McCourty brothers recall memories from pre-draft visits with NFL teams, including being quizzed on plays and eating expensive dinners.
Speed Round: Best current NFL WR groups
Devin and Jason McCourty reveal which teams they believe have the strongest WR rooms in the NFL, from the Bengals to the Dolphins and more.
Could Dolphins, McDaniel take chance on Penix Jr.?
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the possibility of the Miami Dolphins selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo then look at potential draft scenarios for the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick.
How hard is it for players to adjust to new HCs?
Jason McCourty shares his experience of going through head coaching changes with the Tennessee Titans, explaining what the process is like for players and coaches with high expectations.
Diggs trade is a swing for the fences by Texans
Devin and Jason McCourty analyze the Houston Texans' trade for star receiver Stefon Diggs, breaking down his fit with C.J. Stroud and how the move impacts the Buffalo Bills in the AFC moving forward.
Patriots back to ‘building through the draft’
Jason and Devin McCourty examine how the New England Patriots' Jerod Mayo is spurning free agency to build his team through the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL made ‘smart’ decisions with kickoff, hip-drop
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison discuss the kickoff and hip-drop tackle rule changes in the NFL, making the case for why the moves are good for the game.
Henry is the Ravens’ ‘missing piece’
Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth draft the most impactful offseason moves in the NFL, touching on Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley's additions to the Ravens and Eagles.
Diggs trade is a ‘huge win’ for Texans
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison break down the Stefon Diggs trade, explaining how the deal bolsters the Houston Texans' group of receivers and impacts the team's locker room.
Will Texans, Jets match high expectations?
Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth examine win total projections to evaluate how teams such as the Texans, Steelers and Chargers will perform relative to expectations.
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was ‘my nightmare’
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss why watching Iowa star Caitlin Clark dominate against LSU in the NCAA Tournament gave them visions of Barry Sanders and Tom Brady.
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy look back on their careers and share their favorite stories from throughout the NFL draft process.