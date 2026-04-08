Phillies at Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

The San Francisco Giants (4-8) and the Philadelphia Phillies (6-5) link up on MLB TV for the third and final meeting of a three-game series. Philadelphia won the first matchup 6-4, and San Francisco won 6-0 yesterday.

Since Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak, the Phillies have gone 1-2 with five total runs scored in that span. The Phillies rank tied 9th in homers (11) and tied 18th in RBI (42) through 11 games. The pitching hasn’t been better, ranking 21st in ERA (4.18) and 26th in OBA (.262).

San Francisco broke its four-game losing streak with the 6-0 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Giants have the third-worst record in all of baseball so far, ahead of only the Red Sox and Athletics. The Giants have an MLB-low four home runs through and rank 15th with a .230 batting average.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Phillies at Giants

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 3:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-136), San Francisco Giants (+113)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+123), Giants +1.5 (-149)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Giants

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 8): Aaron Nola vs. Tyler Mahle



Phillies: Aaron Nola

2026 stats: 11.1 IP, 1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 16 Ks, 3 BB

Giants: Tyler Mahle

2026 Stats: 9.0 IP, 0-2, 7.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 9 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Phillies’ Justin Crawford is hitting a team-best .324 with 11 hits and five runs scored over 34 at-bats

is hitting a team-best .324 with 11 hits and five runs scored over 34 at-bats The Giants’ Harrison Bader is hitting .125 with 13 strikeouts to four hits over 40 at-bats

is hitting .125 with 13 strikeouts to four hits over 40 at-bats The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is hitting .179 with seven hits and 18 strikeouts over 39 at-bats

is hitting .179 with seven hits and 18 strikeouts over 39 at-bats The Giants’ Matt Chapman is hitting .304 with 14 hits, three doubles, and one home run on 46 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Giants

The Phillies are 3-8 ATS this season

The Giants are 3-9 ATS this season

The Phillies are 6-4-1 to the Over this season

The Giants are 5-4-3 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.5

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