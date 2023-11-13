Watch Now
Pierce details 'humbling' experience as interim HC
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce catches up with Rodney Harrison about taking over the team at this point in the season,
Young off to a great start with 49ers
Mike Florio explains what Chase Young told him about how much he's enjoying being with the 49ers after being moved at the trade deadline.
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs
Mike Florio provides insight on T.J. Hockenson’s history with QB Joshua Dobbs, as well as examines the latest surrounding Derek Carr.
Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
As the Sunday Night Football Final crew wrap up the show, they notice Damar Hamlin taking a moment by himself on the field at Paycor Stadium.
AFC North playoff picture will be a ‘dogfight’
After the Bengals defeated the Bills on SNF, capping a week where every team in the AFC North won, the PSNFF crew analyze how far teams can go in the playoffs.
Hilton details Bengals’ defensive plan vs. Bills
Mike Hilton joins the PSNFF crew to discuss how Joe Burrow's confidence is contagious, who he models his game after, how the defense shut down Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen and more.
Week 9 recap: Eagles hold on, Chiefs top Dolphins
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jason Garrett dive into Week 7, where the Eagles survived against the Cowboys, the Chiefs’ defense locked down the Dolphins’ offense and more.
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps C.J. Stroud's QB1 overall performance, identifies standout players from Week 9 and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Texans’ Stroud ‘lights out’ in record-setting win
The Football Night in America crew discuss C.J. Stroud's record-setting performance in the Houston Texans victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
Speed Round: If teams could turn back the clocks
The FNIA crew map out what advice and changes they would suggest to the Patriots, Giants, Bears, Rams and Panthers, if they had the opportunity to go back in time.
Vikings move above .500 for first time this season
The FNIA crew analyzes how Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Falcons just days after being acquired from the Cardinals via trade.
Ravens dominate Seahawks in ‘every phase’ in win
The Football Night in America crew recap the Baltimore Ravens dominating victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 and how they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.