King: Flowers 'most impressive' rookie in camp
Peter King's New Kid in Town for the Baltimore Ravens is rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who he heralds as the most impressive rookie he's witnessed on his training camp tour so far.
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens training camp, including Lamar Jackson's mood in camp, the emergence of a rookie wide receiver and a new-look offense.
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’
Peter King catches up with Lamar Jackson at Ravens' training camp to discuss his contract negotiation process, why he's happy in Baltimore, new wide receivers and more.
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Peter King catches up with Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham to ask him if he still carries around the picture of him sacking Tom Brady.
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson meets with Peter King to discuss his NFL Top 100 ranking, Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts, mental health and more.
Hurts embracing being a ‘triple threat’ for Eagles
Peter King chats with Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts from Eagles training camp about how he is using last season's Super Bowl loss as motivation and is focused on leading his team back to the big game.
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Peter King talks about the three things he learned at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp, including the continuity of the team's offense and Nakobe Dean stepping up for the defense.
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Peter King's New Kid In Town for the Philadelphia Eagles is Jalen Carter, whose quickness around the line of scrimmage will help him make an early impact on the defensive line.
Allen still has bitter taste after Bengals loss
Peter King catches up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen about the team's postseason loss to the Bengals, how he has become a better player and what it's like to see teammate Damar Hamlin on the field again.
Kincaid is another ‘big red zone weapon’ for Allen
After being drafted in the first round by the Bills, Peter King explains why TE Dalton Kincaid is the New Kid In Town as a new interior weapon alongside Dawson Knox for Josh Allen.
King’s three focal points from Bills training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Buffalo Bills training camp including, Josh Allen looking to limit turnovers, Damar Hamlin's return, and how the Bills will overcome their 'bad' playoff loss to the Bengals.
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL
Peter King sits down with Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to discuss what makes him one of the most interesting players in the NFL.