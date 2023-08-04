 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Smith explains 'positionless' role with Falcons

August 4, 2023 01:49 PM
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith joins Peter King to discuss playing for head coach Arthur Smith, his decision to join the Falcons and being "positionless" in Atlanta's unique offense.
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
3:00
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
1:01
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_arthursmithintv_230804.jpg
12:12
Hidden strengths of Smith’s young Falcons offense
nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
2:37
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
nbc_pk_newkiddolphins_230803.JPG
1:34
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
nbc_pk_waddleintv_230803.jpg
4:30
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance
nbc_pk_3thingsravens_230803.jpg
2:04
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
nbc_pk_newkidintownravens_230803.jpg
0:46
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
nbc_pk_lamarintv_230803.jpg
5:29
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’
nbc_pk_phibgrahamintv_230802.jpg
0:25
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
nbc_pk_philjohnsonintv_230802.jpg
6:17
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
nbc_pk_phihurtsintv_230802.jpg
6:23
Hurts embracing being a ‘triple threat’ for Eagles
