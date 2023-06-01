Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Jordan Love era
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty return for the latest edition of Galaxy Brains where they dive into whether Tom Brady is really retired, more news about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers and much more.
Minshew sees higher ceiling for Colts offense
Gardner Minshew talks about the trust the Colts coaching staff showed in him during their win over the Buccaneers and the ways Indianapolis' offense can continue to improve.
Tomlin: Win over Bengals ‘wasn’t an easy day’
Mike Tomlin dives into how the Steelers performed in their 16-10 win over the Bengals, outlining where they could’ve been stronger and what they have to build off moving forward.
NFL Week 12 Pick-Up Lines: Lamar, Warren on ground
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher lay out their argument for a few NFL Week 11 player props to consider, featuring Lamar Jackson and Jaylen Warren.
Top NFL Week 12 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson pick their top player props for NFL Week 12, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buskey ‘kept showing up’ to earn role with Ravens
Kaelyn Buskey explains her journey and passion for helping athletes get gameday-ready as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Baltimore Ravens in this episode of Football For All.
Jackson: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Ravens’ offense
Lamar Jackson sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss the state of the Baltimore Ravens' offense and the driving force that puts a chip on his shoulder.
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Broncos make a run in the AFC?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer questions from readers and viewers, including questions regarding the rise of injuries in the NFL, the Cowboys' win over the Commanders, and more.
What is NFL getting from in-season ‘Hard Knocks?’
Mike Florio doesn't see much interest from Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins in their in-season "Hard Knocks" programming.
Did Cowboys go too far with kettle celebration?
Mike Florio breaks down the Dallas Cowboys' unique touchdown celebration against the Washington Commanders using the Salvation Army kettle on the field.
49ers take down Seahawks with ease in Seattle
After the 49ers handled the Seahawks on Thanksgiving, San Francisco is ascending back to its place among the NFL's best while Seattle is trending downward.
Florio: Prescott ‘putting himself into’ MVP debate
Mike Florio recaps the Dallas Cowboys' blowout win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving, and shares his thoughts on Dak Prescott's MVP campaign as his team continues to rise up the NFC standings.