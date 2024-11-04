 Skip navigation
Top News

CBB 2024-25 Season Preview_Women.png
The brightest stars and top storylines for the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/peelfz2ypizgkpksksyc
Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy a QB this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
GaXgAyQWkAA_Xq7.jpeg
After program first, No. 1 Ole Miss must now prove itself ‘the dudes’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorim_240411.jpg
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
nbc_pl_edu_241104.jpg
Arsenal in ‘shock’ as Edu leaves his position
nbc_dls_osupsu_241104.jpg
Ohio State ‘imposed their will’ on Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

CBB 2024-25 Season Preview_Women.png
The brightest stars and top storylines for the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/peelfz2ypizgkpksksyc
Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy a QB this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
GaXgAyQWkAA_Xq7.jpeg
After program first, No. 1 Ole Miss must now prove itself ‘the dudes’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorim_240411.jpg
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
nbc_pl_edu_241104.jpg
Arsenal in ‘shock’ as Edu leaves his position
nbc_dls_osupsu_241104.jpg
Ohio State ‘imposed their will’ on Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Are the Cowboys the least relevant NFL team?

November 4, 2024 01:50 PM
The Dan Patrick Show crew discusses whether the Cowboys are far enough to either extreme of good or bad to be relevant at this point in the 2024 NFL season and what the future holds in Dallas.
nbc_dps_whohadtheworstweekend_241104.jpg
9:36
Who had the worst weekend around sports?
nbc_dls_lionsconvo_241104.jpg
7:00
Should Lions make big trade before deadline?
DPSKelce.jpg
11:16
Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241104.jpg
1:05
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
nbc_ffhh_snfandinjuries_241104.jpg
6:15
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241104.jpg
6:22
Burrow, Brown have ‘standout days’ against Raiders
nbc_ffhh_jaxvsphi_241104.jpg
8:43
Barkley has been ‘phenomenal’ for Eagles
nbc_ffhh_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
7:56
Dowdle a bright spot for injury-laden Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_miavsbuf_241104.jpg
7:57
Waddle fantasy stock takes alarming hit in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_dennisallen_241104.jpg
3:30
Saints a ‘fantasy wasteland’ amid Allen firing
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
3:54
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
3:19
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
