Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Horse Racing: 2025 Breeders Cup Championship
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Horse Racing: 2025 Breeders Cup Championship
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan

October 31, 2025 10:04 PM
Making her Grand Prix season debut at Skate Canada in Saskatchewan, American Bradie Tannell turns in her season-best score in Friday evening's short program.

Related Videos

oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
coynehh.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251025.jpg
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
oly_gamfx_worlds_jakejarman_251024.jpg
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
notre_dame_mpx.jpg
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
nbc_nba_atlvsind_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
nbc_horse_juvturf_251031.jpg
03:21
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_juvenilev2_251031.jpg
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
nbc_horse_juvfillesturf_251031.jpg
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_roto_murray_251031.jpg
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
nbc_roto_hunter_251031.jpg
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
nbc_roto_jackson_251031.jpg
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_collins_251031.jpg
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
nbc_roto_desmondbane_251031.jpg
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
nbc_roto_kuminga_251031.jpg
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
nbc_roto_ryanrollins_251031.jpg
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
DarnoldFNIACLIP10-31.jpg
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
GarrettDarnoldMPX.jpg
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
nbc_dlb_spursnba_251031.jpg
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
nbc_dlb_dolphinstalk_251031.jpg
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251031.jpg
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251031.jpg
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
nbc_nba_mannixonheat_251031.jpg
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustration_251031.jpg
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_kmurray_251031.jpg
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense