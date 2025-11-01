Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
October 31, 2025 10:04 PM
Making her Grand Prix season debut at Skate Canada in Saskatchewan, American Bradie Tannell turns in her season-best score in Friday evening's short program.
Related Videos
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
Latest Clips
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
03:21
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
