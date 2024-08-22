Skip navigation
Wanyonyi runs 4th-fastest 800m time in Lausanne
August 22, 2024 02:28 PM
Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi ran a personal-best time of 1:41.11 in the men's 800m at Diamond League Lausanne, the fourth-fastest time in the history of the event.
