 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time for World Championship three-peat
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 20, 2025
Stanley Tucci to join NBC Universal primetime coverage of 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Top Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Special teams costs Steelers, Seahawks road wins
nbc_pft_coltsbroncos_250915.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time for World Championship three-peat
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 20, 2025
Stanley Tucci to join NBC Universal primetime coverage of 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Top Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Special teams costs Steelers, Seahawks road wins
nbc_pft_coltsbroncos_250915.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis

September 15, 2025 08:10 AM
Finishing third in his men's 400m hurdles heat with a time of 48.56 seconds, Norway's Karsten Warholm qualified for the semifinals in Tokyo at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships.

Related Videos

oly_atm110h_tinchheat_250915.jpg
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
benjaminheatreplacer.jpg
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
oly_atw100_fraserpryceinterview_250914.jpg
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
oly_atw100_usainterviews_250914.jpg
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
oly_atwlj_daviswoodhallfinal_250914.jpg
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
oly_atm10k_gressierfinal_250914.jpg
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
oly_atm100_sevillefinal_250914.jpg
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
oly_atwds_allmanfinal_250914.jpg
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
oly_atw100_richardsonMJWsemi_250914_v2.jpg
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
oly_atw400_paulinoheat_250914.jpg
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
oly_atw400_mclaughlinheat_250914.jpg
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
oly_atwmar_worlds_jepchirchir_250914.jpg
15:43
Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
oly_atmsp_worlds_final_250913.jpg
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
oly_atw10k_worlds_beatricechebet_250913.jpg
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
oly_atm100_worlds_kennybednarekheatv2_250913.jpg
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
oly_atm100_worlds_noahlylesheat_250913.jpg
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
oly_atm100_worlds_kishanethompsonheat_250913.jpg
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenworlds_250913.jpg
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
oly_xx_chasinggold_paraessayv2.jpg
02:47
Fifty years of Winter Paralympics ahead of Milan

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
02:14
Special teams costs Steelers, Seahawks road wins
nbc_pft_coltsbroncos_250915.jpg
03:57
All the pieces are coming together for Colts
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_250915.jpg
01:27
Week 2 MNF preview: Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders
nbc_pft_joeburrownews_250915.jpg
02:01
Report: Burrow to have toe surgery, will miss time
nbc_pft_billsjets_250915.jpg
02:11
Bills were on ‘another level’ compared to Jets
nbc_pft_macjones_250915.jpg
03:35
Jones leads 49ers to road win in Purdy’s absence
nbc_pft_ravensbrowns_250915.jpg
04:02
Ravens, Lamar ‘took care of business’ vs. Browns
nbc_pft_dolphinspatriots_250915.jpg
03:58
Dolphins on ‘unsustainable trajectory’ at 0-2
nbc_pft_snfrecap_250915.jpg
04:26
Vikings ‘undermined’ Week 1 success with SNF loss
nbc_pft_giantscowboys_250915.jpg
16:36
NYG let win vs. DAL ‘slip through their hands’
nbc_pft_hurts_250915.jpg
06:06
Eagles haven’t hit stride despite 2-0 start
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250915.jpg
01:42
Chiefs ‘need’ to trade for Dolphins’ Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsdiscussion_250915.jpg
10:50
Chiefs have little ‘room for error’ at 0-2
nbc_simms_hyundai_250914.jpg
10:25
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Baltimore block party’
nbc_simms_cowboysgiants_250914.jpg
08:39
Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller
nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
10:41
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch
nbc_psnff_notableinjuries_250915.jpg
01:56
Notable Week 2 injuries: Burrow, Fields and more
nbc_psnff_atlpenixint_250914.jpg
07:59
Penix: Falcons do ‘whatever it takes to win’
nbc_psnff_vikingsqbangle_250914.jpg
02:46
Did Vikings make right choice with McCarthy?
nbc_psnff_atlmindisc_250914.jpg
04:20
Harrison: ‘I like where the Falcons are headed’
nbc_snf_atlminlites_250914.jpg
52
Highlights: Falcons win FG frenzy vs. Vikings
ATLPostgame.jpg
02:10
Romo jokes with Floyd, Robinson after Falcons’ win
nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
44
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings
nbc_fnia_lionsbears_250914.jpg
02:24
Lions bounce back in dominant win vs. Bears
SpeedRoundWeek2.jpg
02:53
Speed Round: Impressive wins, bad losses of Week 2
nbc_fnia_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
03:34
Chiefs’ slow start snowballs with loss to Eagles
nbc_snf_minharrisonsackfumblev2_250914.jpg
51
Harrison sacks McCarthy, forces fumble vs. Vikings
nbc_snf_mingreenardsack_250914.jpg
40
Greenard comes up with monster sack on Penix Jr.
Burrow_injury_raw.jpg
23
Burrow’s Week 3 status uncertain amid toe injury
nbc_snf_atlbowmanjrint_250914.jpg
01:05
Bowman Jr. dives for a huge interception