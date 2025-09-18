 Skip navigation
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saints vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Game Two
Liberty's Breanna Stewart struggles in Game 2 loss with knee injury
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries
Collier scores 24 points as No. 1 seed Lynx beat Valkyries 75-74 to advance in WNBA playoffs

nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
Will 49ers 'play the hot hand' amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250918.jpg
Commanders' new stadium approved for D.C.

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saints vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Game Two
Liberty's Breanna Stewart struggles in Game 2 loss with knee injury
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries
Collier scores 24 points as No. 1 seed Lynx beat Valkyries 75-74 to advance in WNBA playoffs

nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
Will 49ers 'play the hot hand' amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250918.jpg
Commanders' new stadium approved for D.C.

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, qualifies for semis

September 18, 2025 07:19 AM
Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain ran her women's 800m heat in 1:59.79 to win and qualify for the semifinals at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships.

Related Videos

oly_atwpv_interviews_250917.jpg
03:59
Moon, Morris ecstatic after vault gold, silver
oly_atm1500_naderfinal_250917.jpg
08:12
Nader kicks to edge Wightman in 1500m photo finish
oly_atwsc_cherotichfinal_250917.jpg
09:20
Cherotich runs CR for gold in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atwpv_worlds_final_250917.jpg
06:16
Moon, Morris give U.S. 1-2 finish in pole vault
oly_atm400h_benjaminsemi_250917.jpg
05:14
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis
oly_atm400h_warholmsemi_250917.jpg
04:54
Warholm second to Samba in 400mH semifinal heat
oly_atw400h_cockrellsemi_250917.jpg
04:32
Cockrell moves on to 400mH final at worlds
oly_atw400h_bolmuhammadsemi_250917.jpg
05:38
Bol wins duel with Muhammad in 400mH semis
oly_atm200_tebogoheat_250917.jpg
03:10
Tebogo moves on to 200m semis with heat win
oly_atm200_lylesheat_250917.jpg
03:51
Lyles cruises to 200m heat win, qualifies for semi
oly_atm200_bednarekheat_250917.jpg
03:35
Bednarek reaches 200m semis after winning heat
oly_atw200_jacksonheat_250917.jpg
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
oly_atw200_battleheat_250917.jpg
03:36
Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best
oly_atw200_mjwheat_250917.jpg
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
oly_atm110h_worlds_tinchintv_250915.jpg
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_hiltzkipyegonintv_250916.jpg
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
oly_atm100h_worlds_tinchfinal_250916.jpg
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_kipyegonfinal_250916.jpg
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
04:49
McLaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
oly_atw400_worlds_paulinosemi_250916.jpg
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
oly_atm800_worlds_lutkenhausheatv2_250916.jpg
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
simbureplace.jpg
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
oly_atw100_atm100_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
oly_atmpv_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
oly_atmsc_beamishfinal_250915_v2.jpg
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atw100h_interviews_250915.jpg
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
oly_atm1500_hockersemi_250915_v2.jpg
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
oly_atmpv_worlds_final_250915.jpg
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
oly_atw100h_kambundjifinal_250915.jpg
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
02:32
Will 49ers ‘play the hot hand’ amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
03:05
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250918.jpg
06:44
Commanders’ new stadium approved for D.C.
nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
09:20
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250917.jpg
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
nbc_simms_backupqbsv2_250916.jpg
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
nbc_csu_injuredqbs_250916.jpg
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
nbc_csu_tushpush_250916.jpg
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_sadiq_250917.jpg
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjones_250917.jpg
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_imsa_indypreview_250917.jpg
12:36
Indy carries ‘urgency’ as penultimate IMSA race
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_stacylewis_250917.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_roto_justinfields_250917.jpg
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
manninghatcowboy.jpg
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250917.jpg
02:09
Herbert, Harbaugh awards lead top futures bets
nbc_ffhh_rookie_250917.jpg
06:06
Rookie utilization scores: Golden, hunter, Egbuka
nbc_ffhh_jerry_250917.jpg
06:24
Jeudy should be avoided vs. Packers defense
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_250917.jpg
06:36
Continue to roll with Moore, Coleman in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_treyveyon_250917.jpg
04:27
Henderson’s playing time makes him a tough start
nbc_ffhh_omarion_250917.jpg
07:03
Should Hampton continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_pollard_250917.jpg
05:54
Pollard has fantasy value given workload with TEN