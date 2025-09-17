 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis to retire at end of 2025 season
Katie Moon
Katie Moon outduels Sandi Morris for pole vault three-peat at World Championships
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
oly_atm400h_benjaminsemi_250917.jpg
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis to retire at end of 2025 season
Katie Moon
Katie Moon outduels Sandi Morris for pole vault three-peat at World Championships
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
oly_atm400h_benjaminsemi_250917.jpg
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bednarek reaches 200m semis after winning heat

September 17, 2025 07:49 AM
Kenny Bednarek's time of 19.98 seconds was good for a heat win in the men's 200m, a spot in the semifinals, and fourth overall at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo.

Related Videos

oly_atm400h_benjaminsemi_250917.jpg
05:14
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis
oly_atm400h_warholmsemi_250917.jpg
04:54
Warholm second to Samba in 400mH semifinal heat
oly_atw400h_cockrellsemi_250917.jpg
04:32
Cockrell moves on to 400mH final at worlds
oly_atw400h_bolmuhammadsemi_250917.jpg
05:38
Bol wins duel with Muhammad in 400mH semis
oly_atm200_tebogoheat_250917.jpg
03:10
Tebogo moves on to 200m semis with heat win
oly_atm200_lylesheat_250917.jpg
03:51
Lyles cruises to 200m heat win, qualifies for semi
oly_atw200_jacksonheat_250917.jpg
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
oly_atw200_battleheat_250917.jpg
03:36
Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best
oly_atw200_mjwheat_250917.jpg
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
oly_atm110h_worlds_tinchintv_250915.jpg
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_hiltzkipyegonintv_250916.jpg
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
oly_atm100h_worlds_tinchfinal_250916.jpg
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_kipyegonfinal_250916.jpg
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
04:49
McLaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
oly_atw400_worlds_paulinosemi_250916.jpg
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
oly_atm800_worlds_lutkenhausheatv2_250916.jpg
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
simbureplace.jpg
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
oly_atw100_atm100_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
oly_atmpv_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
oly_atmsc_beamishfinal_250915_v2.jpg
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atw100h_interviews_250915.jpg
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
oly_atm1500_hockersemi_250915_v2.jpg
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
oly_atmpv_worlds_final_250915.jpg
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
oly_atw100h_kambundjifinal_250915.jpg
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
oly_atm1500_kerrsemi_250915.jpg
07:56
Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall
oly_atm110h_hollowayheat_250915.jpg
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
warholmheatreplacer.jpg
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
oly_atm110h_tinchheat_250915.jpg
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
benjaminheatreplacer.jpg
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
04:43
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
06:55
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
09:21
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
nbc_pft_tbnflstance_250917.jpg
09:42
NFL’s stance on Brady is ‘integrity of game’ issue
nbc_pft_powerranks_250917.jpg
10:40
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs fall, Rams rise Week 3
nbc_pft_tbconflictofinterest_250917.jpg
14:50
Brady being an owner is ‘not a vanity play’
nbc_pft_bradyethics_250917.jpg
06:29
Should Brady ethically pick owner or broadcaster?
nbc_pft_bradyonfield_250917.jpg
05:57
Brady gains tremendous value on field before games
nbc_pft_bradycarrol_250917.jpg
06:24
Carroll, Kelly talk to Brady ‘regularly’
nbc_pff_chiefsgiants_250916.jpg
01:50
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF
nbc_golf_jtsrd2_250916.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
nbc_csu_afcwestodds_250916.jpg
01:45
AFC West Odds: ‘Shocked’ Chiefs still are second
stroud_bucs_defense.jpg
10:46
Texans’ struggles affecting Stroud’s confidence
nbc_csu_chargersraiders_250916.jpg
10:35
Smith ‘a little too aggressive’ to begin season
kitchen_smx.jpg
09:22
SMX Playoffs 2025: St. Louis biggest moments
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_roto_mccarthy_0916.jpg
01:36
Fantasy winners, losers after McCarthy’s injury
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_250916.jpg
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250916.jpg
01:19
Fantasy fallout for Commanders amid Daniels injury
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_aberg_250916.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Åberg
nbc_dlb_nfl02off_250916.jpg
02:21
Ranking NFL’s 0-2 teams: Can KC, MIA bounce back?
nbc_dlb_mosttrustworthyqbs_250916.jpg
08:15
Who are the NFL’s most trustworthy quarterbacks?
nbc_roto_raiderscommanders_v2_250916.jpg
01:35
How Daniels’ injury affects LV-WAS line
nbc_dlb_mnfrecap_250916.jpg
07:00
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
nbc_pl_genxptc_250916.jpg
12:19
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
nbc_pl_plraw_250916.jpg
08:01
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
nbc_pl_genxptb_250916.jpg
11:11
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall