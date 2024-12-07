Skip navigation
Chock & Bates repeat as Grand Prix Final champions
December 7, 2024 06:08 PM
Madison Chock and Evan Bates became the first repeat Grand Prix Final ice dance champions since Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje in 2015.
