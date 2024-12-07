 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship Game
No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 Iowa at Michigan
Gayle scores late to give Michigan 85-83 win over Iowa for Wolverines’ 7th straight victory
NCAA Womens Basketball: Maryland at Syracuse
Poffenbarger and McDaniel help No. 7 Maryland women beat Purdue 78-69

Top Clips

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship Game
No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 Iowa at Michigan
Gayle scores late to give Michigan 85-83 win over Iowa for Wolverines’ 7th straight victory
NCAA Womens Basketball: Maryland at Syracuse
Poffenbarger and McDaniel help No. 7 Maryland women beat Purdue 78-69

Top Clips

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chock & Bates repeat as Grand Prix Final champions

December 7, 2024 06:08 PM
Madison Chock and Evan Bates became the first repeat Grand Prix Final ice dance champions since Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje in 2015.