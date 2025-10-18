 Skip navigation
Top News

Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Chase Briscoe still trying to prove he belongs as he contends for a spot in NASCAR Cup title race

Top Clips

psu_head_coach_search.jpg
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
Washington takes blocked FG to the house

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

psu_head_coach_search.jpg
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
Washington takes blocked FG to the house

Watch Now

O'Callaghan surges for 200m free WR at Westmont

October 18, 2025 07:49 PM
Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan became the first woman to swim a sub-1:50 200m freestyle, setting the world record at the Swimming World Cup in Westmont.

oly_swm100f_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:05
Alexy staves off Guiliano for 100m free win
oly_sww50bu_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:37
Walsh dominates 50m fly in World Cup at Westmont
oly_swm200im_worldaqv3_251018.jpg
06:10
Casas races to ‘emphatic’ men’s 200m IM win
oly_sww100bk_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:38
Smith ties own world record to win 100m backstroke
nbc_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251018.jpg
06:25
Malinin sparkles in men’s short skate program
oly_fswom_isabeaulevitofree_251018.jpg
07:22
Levito finishes fourth at 2025 Grand Prix France
oly_swm100im_scasasusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
oly_sww100im_gwalshusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:12
Walsh sets 100m IM World Cup record at Westmont
oly_sww100br_kdouglasswin_251017.jpg
07:20
Douglass, Walsh go 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
07:26
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
beau_levito_france.jpg
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_oly_gymfeature_251015.jpg
18:27
U.S. women’s gymnastics team selection for worlds
oly_stm500m_williamwinv3_251011.jpg
03:04
Dandjinou flies to gold in men’s 500m in Montreal
oly_sww100f_douglaswin_251012.jpg
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup
oly_swm200br_casparwin_251012.jpg
08:09
Corbeau holds off Marchand in 200m breaststroke
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
oly_swm4x100m_carsonwin_251012.jpg
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
oly_stw500_xandrawin_251012__183000.jpg
02:56
Velzeboer’s key move wins women’s 500m short track
oly_stw1500_courtneywin_251012.jpg
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
dnp_oly_swm100f_alexywin_251011.jpg
05:43
Alexy surges late to win 100m free at World Cup
oly_sww50bu_walshwinnewwr_251011.jpg
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
oly_stw1000m_courtneywin_251011.jpg
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
oly_stm500m_williamwin_251011.jpg
04:46
Rim finds extra gear for 1500m short track win
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup

psu_head_coach_search.jpg
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
01:23
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
59
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
nbc_cfb_notredame4thstop_251018.jpg
41
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowski_251018.jpg
02:19
Iowa cashes in on plus-side interception
nbc_cfb_notredamesecondtd.jpg
54
Price explodes up left side for TD vs. USC
nbc_cfb_notredamefirsttd_251018.jpg
49
Love evens things up for Notre Dame against USC
nbc_cfb_uscfirstrd_251018.jpg
01:05
McRee gets vertical for USC’s first TD vs. ND
nbc_cfb_mendozacomp_251018.jpg
08:23
Highlights: Mendoza carves up vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd_251018.jpg
01:38
Allen scores after PSU’s one-handed INT
nbc_cfb_indianamsu_251018.jpg
08:49
Highlights: Indiana dominates Michigan State
nbc_cfb_cigint_251018.jpg
53
Cignetti reflects on ‘good win’ vs. Michigan State
nbc_nas_xfinitydega_251018.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
38
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_Cfb_indtd4_251018.jpg
45
Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
01:18
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
01:30
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
nbc_fnia_bijanintclip_251018.jpg
02:50
Robinson on playing with Penix, playing for Morris
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
33
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
02:12
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown
nbc_pl_plupdate_251018.jpg
20:47
PL Update: Chelsea force Forest’s hand with Ange
nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
01:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
01:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
02:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
nbc_pl_yatesintv_251018.jpg
04:00
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
nbc_cfb_cignetticontract_251018.jpg
03:12
Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension
nbc_pl_fulars_251018.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_fularspostgamev2_251018.jpg
06:15
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham