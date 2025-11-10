 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
nbc_roto_leonard_251110.jpg
LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
nbc_roto_leonard_251110.jpg
LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds

November 10, 2025 02:29 PM
Scoring 61.950 points in Spain, American Ruben Padilla secured silver at the 2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships for the U.S.' first medal in the men's event in 51 years (1974).

Related Videos

oly_fsmen_japan_kagiyamafree_251108.jpg
09:25
Kagiyama’s free skate wins 4th NHK Trophy title
oly_fswom_japan_sakamoto_251107.jpg
07:29
Sakamoto takes commanding lead at NHK Trophy
oly_cu_wickedpromo.jpg
30
Curlers Thiesse and Dropkin spellbound by Erivo
oly_fs_liuwickedpromo.jpg
29
Liu defies gravity in ‘Wicked’ winter wonderland
oly_fsmen_malininfreeskatewin_251102.jpg
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
levito.jpg
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
figs_for_mpx.jpg
08:27
Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
coynehh.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
01:50
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
nbc_roto_leonard_251110.jpg
01:39
LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
nbc_roto_fox_251110.jpg
01:28
Spurs’ Fox has ‘big minutes’ coming
nbc_ffhh_lionsdefwasv2_251110.jpg
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsmnf_251110.jpg
01:21
Bet on Eagles’ Smith to have big game vs. Packers
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251110.jpg
06:09
McBride, Achane thrive in Week 10; Fields falters
nbc_ffhh_giantsvbears_251110.jpg
09:26
Dart hurt as Giants blow lead to Williams, Bears
nbc_ffhh_jaguarsvtexans_251110.jpg
04:05
Marks, Texans earn epic comeback win over Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_ramsv49ers_251110.jpg
04:16
Will Rams QB Stafford win NFL MVP award this year?
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
patriotsrbs.jpg
05:00
How will Patriots use RBs Henderson, Stevenson?
nbc_ffhh_falcons_251110.jpg
04:19
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
nbc_ffhh_colts_251110.jpg
06:23
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?
nbc_ffhh_briandaboll_251110.jpg
02:37
Giants fire coach Daboll after 2-8 start to season
nbc_nba_derikqueen_251110.jpg
02:03
Queen ‘does cool stuff’ for Pelicans’ offense
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
nbc_nba_deaaronfox_251110.jpg
01:32
Fox ‘looked great’ in return for Spurs
nbc_enjoy_joelembiid_251110.jpg
02:34
Embiid ‘moving better and better’ each game
nbc_enjoy_clippersbad_251110.jpg
03:12
Clippers have ‘lost all identity’ from last season
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_nba_picksix_251110.jpg
04:56
Johnson can run against Clippers’ defense
nbc_enjoy_mavericks_251110.jpg
10:01
Mavericks’ tough start shows clashing timelines
nbc_nba_pistonstalk_251110.jpg
09:45
Pistons getting leaps from multiple young players
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_251110.jpg
18:55
Give me the headlines: ‘Deja vu all over again’
GettyImages-2245204986_copy.jpg
02:12
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
nbc_roto_carvsatl_251110.jpg
01:52
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
nbc_csu_dolphinsbills_251110.jpg
12:25
Dolphins exploited Bills’ ‘lack of intensity’