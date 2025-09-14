Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
BMW PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Wentworth
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
European Ryder Cup vice captain Alex Noren wins BMW PGA Championship playoff
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world track and field titles to Olympic golds
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
BMW PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Wentworth
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
European Ryder Cup vice captain Alex Noren wins BMW PGA Championship playoff
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world track and field titles to Olympic golds
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
September 14, 2025 10:10 AM
Finishing with a world lead of 7.13m, Tara Davis-Woodhall secured her first career world title in the women's long jump at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
Related Videos
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
15:43
Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
02:47
Fifty years of Winter Paralympics ahead of Milan
Latest Clips
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
04:10
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
03:32
Include Gibbs, Henry in Week 2 anytime TD parlay
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
06:55
Lamb highlights top prop picks for NFL Week 2
11:58
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
03:48
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
01:41
Foden heads Man City 1-0 in front of Man United
10:10
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Liverpool Matchweek 4
02:40
Salah’s 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
02:08
Liverpool break Burnley hearts in stoppage time
01:00
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
01:07
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
05:49
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
05:46
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon
06:41
Slot explains Isak’s absence from squad v. Burnley
54
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
54
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue