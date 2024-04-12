 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round Two
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
The Masters - Round Two
Bryson DeChambeau moves large sign en route to Masters birdie
Denny McCarthy honors ‘sweetest girl,’ whose memory lives on at Augusta National

Top Clips

Boldon previews track and field events for Paris
Purdue’s redemption tour ends just short of title
Ranking DAL’s re-signing priorities this offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top swimming, track and field storylines for Paris

April 12, 2024 02:28 PM
Rowdy Gaines and Ato Boldon stop by with Ahmed Fareed to preview the top swimming as well as track and field storylines, athletes, and rivalries ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.