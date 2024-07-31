 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox
Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues
Washington Commanders Training Camp
2024 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox
Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues
Washington Commanders Training Camp
2024 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McAfee: Expansion could lead to best CFP ever

July 31, 2024 11:38 AM
Pat McAfee joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the expansion of the College Football Playoff, and how the new system will compare to the four-team layout.