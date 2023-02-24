 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
2024 Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel headline loaded Toyota U.S. Open, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_231128.JPG
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
nbc_pl_kellyandwrightyparta_231128.jpg
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
nbc_golf_gt_footwear_231128.jpg
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
2024 Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel headline loaded Toyota U.S. Open, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_231128.JPG
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
nbc_pl_kellyandwrightyparta_231128.jpg
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
nbc_golf_gt_footwear_231128.jpg
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Analyzing Ohtani, Judge MVP odds

February 24, 2023 12:13 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the latest American League MVP odds before the 2023 season and explain why Shohei Ohtani should be the every season. Plus, they look at Aaron Judge's MVP outlook.
Up Next
nbc_roto_packersbte_231127.jpg
4:23
Packers’ stock rising after upset Week 12 win
Now Playing
nbc_roto_coachoftheyearoddsbte_231127.jpg
4:59
Sirianni, Steichen could be value NFL COY bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jagstexans_231126.jpg
3:47
How Texans loss to Jaguars reshapes COY market
Now Playing
nbc_bte_49erseagles_231126.jpg
2:51
Handicapping the 49ers as short favorites at PHI
Now Playing
nbc_edge_btebillseagles_231122.jpg
1:43
Bills are live underdogs against Eagles in Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_edge_btebestweek12bets_231122.jpg
2:26
NFL Week 12 best bets: Dolphins-Jets, Bills-Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_edge_btejagstexans_231122.jpg
4:59
Consider Over, Texans outright in Week 12 vs. Jags
Now Playing
nbc_edge_btegbdet_231121.jpg
7:45
Bet a ‘healthy serving of chalk’ in GB vs. DET
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bteseasf_231121.jpg
7:20
Smith injury, Purdy make SF heavy favorite vs. SEA
Now Playing
USATSI_21935010_copy.jpg
7:43
NFL DPOY award edging towards a two-horse race
Now Playing