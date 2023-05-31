 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

Top Clips

nbc_golf_betfred_round1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 1
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

Top Clips

nbc_golf_betfred_round1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 1
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Challenging the hole-in-one social norms

May 31, 2023 09:03 AM
Brandel Chamblee joins Beyond the Fairway to discuss how backwards he thinks it is that the person who makes a hole-in-one needs to buy everyone's drinks.
Up Next
nbc_golf_btf_s3e15_230614_digital.jpg
2:22
What being held at LACC means for the U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e14_230605_digital_1920x1080_2223658051701.jpg
2:53
Collins joins BTF for U.S. Open predictions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e12_230523_digital_1920x1080_2211999811658.jpg
3:47
Block captivated PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e11_230515_digital_1920x1080_2206509123976.jpg
1:42
Previewing the 2023 PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e10_230508_digital.jpg
2:10
Lowery, Smith host Youth Day at PGA WORKS
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e8_230418_digital.jpg
1:56
Howard University’s Odom Jr. details golf journey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e5_230329_digital_matchplay_1920x1080_2187255875980.jpg
2:04
Match play would have been ‘tough to sustain’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e4_230322_Henni_Digital_1920x1080_2185097283834.jpg
2:00
Koyack: Golf can enhance exposure on many fronts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e4_230322_RayNyabola_HelicopterApproach_1920x1080_2185099331590.jpg
2:22
‘Helicopter approach’ not helpful for growing golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e3_230308_digital_WillAJGA_1920x1080_2180049475576.jpg
3:12
Will Lowery set to host AJGA event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_sergiobmw_220913.jpg
4:41
Why did Garcia withdraw from BMW PGA Championship?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_schefflerpoty_220913.jpg
1:57
PGA Tour’s presentation for Scheffler was ‘dope’
Now Playing