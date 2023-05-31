Watch Now
Challenging the hole-in-one social norms
Brandel Chamblee joins Beyond the Fairway to discuss how backwards he thinks it is that the person who makes a hole-in-one needs to buy everyone's drinks.
What being held at LACC means for the U.S. Open
The Beyond the Fairway crew breaks down what will be different about the 2023 U.S. Open, which returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years at the prestigious LACC.
Collins joins BTF for U.S. Open predictions
America’s Caddie, Michael Collins, joins Doug and Will to look ahead to the traffic situation and potential winners at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.
Block captivated PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Will Lowery and Doug Smith discuss Michael Block being in the spotlight with competitors and fans alike at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
Previewing the 2023 PGA Championship
Will Lowery and Doug Smith preview the 2023 PGA Championship and explain why legacies are on the line for numerous golfers.
Lowery, Smith host Youth Day at PGA WORKS
Will Lowery and Doug Smith talk about hosting Youth Day at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Howard University’s Odom Jr. details golf journey
Howard University’s Gregory Odom Jr. joins the Beyond The Fairway crew to discuss his upbringing in golf, how his surroundings influenced him, and what it's been like to play at Howard.
Match play would have been ‘tough to sustain’
On the latest Beyond the Fairway, Doug Smith and Will Lowery react to the WGC-Dell Match Play and discuss whether they'll be sad to see the match play format go next season.
Koyack: Golf can enhance exposure on many fronts
Henni Koyack breaks down why celebrities introducing golf to wider audiences has value but does not address the systemic issues that limit the game's accessibility.
‘Helicopter approach’ not helpful for growing golf
Ray Nyabola, founder of Black British Golfers, talks about how golf engagement can fall victim to temporary bells and whistles.
Will Lowery set to host AJGA event
The Beyond the Fairway crew looks ahead to Will Lowery hosting an upcoming AJGA event and discusses the changes to AJGA that have made the organization easier for golfers to access.
Why did Garcia withdraw from BMW PGA Championship?
Doug Smith and WillLowery discuss Sergio Garcia’s withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship, and attending the Alabama-Texas game the same weekend.
PGA Tour’s presentation for Scheffler was ‘dope’
Doug Smith and Will Lowery guys discuss the significance of Scottie Scheffler being named the PGA Tour Player of the Year, and him receiving the trophy at his alma mater ahead of the Alabama-Texas game in Austin.