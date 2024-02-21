Watch Now
NBA ASG highlighted gap between modern, past stars
Vincent Goodwill joins BFA to discuss what matters most to current NBA stars and why this year's All-Star game highlighted key differences between the game's current stars and legends of old.
Falcons, Steelers among landing spots for Fields
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds for Justin Fields landing spots in 2024, where they break down his potential fit in the Falcons and Steelers' offenses.
Examining Fields’ comments on future with Bears
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive into Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' current situation, including the QB's latest comments on his future there and whether he unfollowed the team on social media.
Will Celtics’ Tatum be the next face of the NBA?
Michael Holley believes we haven’t seen enough from Jayson Tatum yet to say he's ready to be the next face of the league, leading Vincent Goodwill to examine the modern landscape of NBA superstardom.
Karl’s Melo remarks show ‘lack of awareness’
Brother From Another weighs in on George Karl's latest comments coming at Carmelo Anthony, with Vincent Goodwill explaining why the remarks come off as "petty and insecure."
Is criticism of Bucks’ Rivers justified?
Michael Smith believes Doc River and the Bucks are the NBA's biggest storyline right now, while Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill say the veteran coach is constantly tasked with turning teams around.
Holley: Wilks’ firing is ‘an employment story’
Brother From Another shares why the 49ers firing of Steve Wilks felt "so familiar," highlighting how the veteran coach was deserving of head coach opportunities before joining Kyle Shanahan.
LeBron’s farewell tour comments are ‘surprising’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze LeBron James' recent comments on a possible "farewell tour" before retirement, explaining why they don't think he will "Tim Duncan" the end of his career.
Tatum finally meeting Bird feels ‘weird’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to Jayson Tatum meeting Larry Bird before the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and question Bird's relationship with the Boston Celtics.
Why the NBA Dunk Contest needs to be reimagined
Michael Smith and Michael Holley give their take on the NBA Dunk Contest, discussing why the addition of bigger stars such as Ja Morant could help save the event's relevancy.
NBA needs more events like Steph vs. Sabrina
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the thrilling three-point competition between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, saying why there needs to be more collaborative events between the NBA and WNBA.
NBA All-Star Game isn’t the event it used to be
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the state of the NBA All-Star Game, explaining why the event doesn't feel as important as it used to in the past despite possessing major star power.