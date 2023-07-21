Watch Now
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
Natalie and Zena discuss the latest rumblings around Draymond Green and why his distractions could negatively impact the Warriors during the upcoming season.
Aces could get even better after impressive start
Natalie and Zena review the Las Vegas Aces' impressive start to the season and explain why they think the team could continue to get even better.
Revisiting Curry’s incredible career arc
Natalie and Zena look ahead to Steph Curry's much-anticipated documentary and discuss his journey from Davidson to NBA superstardom.
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
Natalie and Zena examine the latest rumors and drama surrounding James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers and why he may have few options left.
Commanders’ culture shift post-sale, Snyder’s exit
Natalie and Zena chat with Jim Trotter about the ripple effects of NFL owners approving the sale of the Washington Commanders.
Trotter: ‘I don’t see’ Saquon sitting out in 2023
Jim Trotter joins Brother From Another to discuss the latest news surrounding Saquon Barkley's contract status and why he believes the star running back won't sit out the 2023 season.
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
Natalie, Kelsey and ESPN's Terrika Foster-Brasby highlight LSU forward Angel Reese's jam-packed offseason, which includes an Amazon Dormz ad with teammate and rapper Flau'jae Johnson, her own foundation and plenty more.
Camaraderie, star power displayed at WNBA All-Star
Natalie, Kelsey and ESPN's Terrika Foster-Brasby react to the WNBA All-Star festivities, where star power and camaraderie across sports leagues contributed to a wildly successful weekend.
Curry making an impact on Black golfers
Natalie, Kelsey and Golf Channel's Will Lowery discuss Steph Curry's ambassadorship in the Black golf community and how it compares to Tiger Woods'. They also debate whether Curry can be considered a "two-sport athlete."
Green needs to move on from ‘tired’ Poole argument
Natalie and Kelsey discuss Draymond Green's latest comments about his drama with Jordan Poole. They argue that the Warriors forward needs to finally move on and stop rehashing the old argument.
Hubbard: Devaluation of RB position ‘unfair’
Reeta Hubbard joins Michael to discuss the devaluation of the running back position amid an unfavorable market for names such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, J.K. Dobbins and Dalvin Cook.
Michael: Embiid’s comment ‘raised eyebrows’
Reeta Hubbard and Michael discuss Joel Embiid's recent "Philly or anywhere else" comment and whether it's just frustration or a sign of a future split between the NBA MVP and the 76ers.